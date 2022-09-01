Funcom rende disponibile Conan Exiles 3.0, ecco Age of SorceryLucca Comics & Games | Apre la biglietteriaNBA 2K23 - MyCAREERTrust Quno Laptop Cooling Stand GXT 1125 RecensioneNVIDIA e il Back to School: nuove offerte per il rientro a scuolaSalpa con il Festival Estivo di Forge of EmpiresMagic: The Gathering - Combatti per il destino del Multiverso in ...Netatmo lancia la sua nuova Videocamera EsternaSony presenta HT-A3000, soundbar totalmente immersivaLG RIVOLUZIONA IL GAMEPLAY CON IL TV OLED PIEGHEVOLE DA 42” Ultime Blog

Prospect New Orleans: collabora Ebony G. Patterson (Di giovedì 1 settembre 2022) Ebony G. Patterson lavorerà all’organizzazione della Triennale Prospect New Orleans del 2024. L’artista visivo giamaicano co-curerà l’evento con Miranda Lash e porterà le sue esperienza e riflessioni in merito a tematiche di colonialismo e violenza di genere. Infatti, l’appuntamento artistico è per l’inclusività e combatte ogni forma di razzismo. Triennale Milano: aperture, padiglioni e tema
