ForeVR Games Takes Ultimate Backyard Game Cornhole to VR (Di giovedì 1 settembre 2022) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

ForeVR Games, the leader in casual virtual reality (VR) gaming founded by Zynga, EA, and Glu veterans, today announced the launch of its third title, ForeVR Cornhole, which brings a new level of creative expression and an immersive VR experience to everybody's favorite Backyard Game. Joining other family friendly titles, ForeVR Bowl and ForeVR Darts, Cornhole is now available on Oculus Quest 2 for $14.99, complementing the company's growing library of interconnected IRL sports Games. "As we bring the best of casual gaming to VR, we knew we had to incorporate Cornhole – the world's greatest Backyard ...
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeVR Games, the leader in casual virtual reality (VR) gaming founded by Zynga, EA, and Glu veterans, ...

