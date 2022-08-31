ASACHA MEDIA GROUP CONTINUES TO GROW WITH THE ACQUISITION OF SRAB FILMS

ECOVACS DEEBOT T10+ : Recensione completa Robot Aspirapolvere e ...Agenzia per Siti Web : 7 Consigli per scegliere quella giustaAnnunciato Hell is Others survival horror in arrivo a ottobreLegend sarà disponibile il 6 settembre su SteamYU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS: KC Grand Tournament 2022, ecco i vincitoriVulcan II Mini, prima tastiera formato 65% di ROCCAT Il Clan Elysium vince il primato mondiale dell'incursione La caduta ...LoL Esports e Tiffany & Co. svelano la nuova Coppa degli evocatoriLogitech G presenta 3 varianti del G502, nuovo mouse da gaming IFA 2022 - le novità di TP-LinkUltime Blog

(Di mercoledì 31 agosto 2022) ASACHA MEDIA GROUP (AMG) announces today the ACQUISITION of SRAB FILMS. This ACQUISITION will accelerate AMG's development as an independent European production studio dedicated to scripted content. PARIS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Paris-based production company SRAB FILMS was founded in 2015 by Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral. The studio's creativity is widely recognized by the industry, as it developed close relationships WITH a new generation of talents, including Nadège Loiseau, Vincent Cardona and Franco Lolli. SRAB notably produced Ladj Ly's Les Misérables (Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival 2019, 4 Césars, including Best Film, in 2020), and Kery James and Leïla Sy's Banlieusards for ...
Asacha Media Group (AMG) announces today the acquisition of SRAB Films. This acquisition will accelerate AMG's development as an independent European production studio dedicated to scripted content.
