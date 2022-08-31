ASACHA MEDIA GROUP CONTINUES TO GROW WITH THE ACQUISITION OF SRAB FILMS (Di mercoledì 31 agosto 2022) ASACHA MEDIA GROUP (AMG) announces today the ACQUISITION of SRAB FILMS. This ACQUISITION will accelerate AMG's development as an independent European production studio dedicated to scripted content. PARIS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Paris-based production company SRAB FILMS was founded in 2015 by Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral. The studio's creativity is widely recognized by the industry, as it developed close relationships WITH a new generation of talents, including Nadège Loiseau, Vincent Cardona and Franco Lolli. SRAB notably produced Ladj Ly's Les Misérables (Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival 2019, 4 Césars, including Best Film, in 2020), and Kery James and Leïla Sy's Banlieusards
Iniziate le riprese di Beyond Paradise, spin - off di Delitti in Paradiso: i primi dettagli sulla nuova serieLo spin - off Beyond Paradise , creato da Tony Jordan e Robert Thorogood, sarà prodotto da Red Planet Pictures, parte di Asacha Media Group. Il fondatore e presidente esecutivo di Red Planet Pictures,...
RAI/ Luci e ombre del nuovo palinsesto, la fiction contesaMentre alcuni gruppi - Fremantle e Asacha Media Group che ingloba la Stand by Me di Simona Ercolani in testa - hanno visto assegnarsi quasi il 50% del budget e degli spazi, il resto se lo spartisce ... Produzioni tv: nasce Asacha Media Group, che compra quote in Stand By Me e Picomedia Brand News
