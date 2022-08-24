WRC: TGR e Evans in Grecia a testare l’Acropolis Rally (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) Il 23 agosto, Toyota Gazoo Racing ed Elfyn Evans, ancora caldi dalla gara belga su asfalto, si sono fiondati in Grecia a provare l’Acropolis Rally, dove Kalle Rovanpera potrebbe anche riuscire a chiudere anzitempo la partita per il titolo, anche se è difficile. Nel primo pomeriggio di domenica 21 agosto 2022 si è concluso il Source Leggi su rallyeslalom
WRC - Toyota all'Ypres Rally anche con la GR Yaris H2 ad idrogenoIl direttore tecnico di TGR Tom Fowler ha infatti di recente spiegato a DirtFish di ritenere che in ... Intanto però Evans pensa al suo prossimo impegno nel WRC 2022: "Ypres è un evento unico e ...
WRC - Ypres Rally 2022, gli iscritti: presente anche Jos Verstappen... Elfyn Evans ed Esapekka Lappi, con Sébastien Ogier che probabilmente tornerà sulla terza GR Yaris Rally1 al successivo Acropolis Rally ; inoltre non mancherà Takamoto Katstua per il TGR WRC ...
Elfyn Evans finishes a solid second at Ypres Rally BelgiumDOLGELLAU driver Elfyn Evans enjoyed a strong weekend at Ypres Rally Belgium while admitting that you can never be completely happy to finish second.
Another double podium for TOYOTA GAZOO RacingThe TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team has scored another double podium finish at Ypres Rally Belgium as Elfyn Evans finished just five seconds away from victory in second position with Esapekka ...
