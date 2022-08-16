PXG Unveils First Custom Golf Club Build & Distribution Centre in the UK (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - PXG facility boasts 10-day Customer order-to-shipment turnaround time and significant new job opportunities SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PXG, a global research and development company dedicated to creating the world's finest Golf equipment and apparel, recently opened its First Custom Build and Distribution Centre in the United Kingdom. A state-of-the-art facility, PXG UK is key to expanding the brand's international footprint and ensuring even more Golfers throughout Europe have quick and easy access to the exceptional products PXG delivers. "The opening of PXG UK is not only a testament to how far we've come but also a statement about where we are headed," said PXG Founder &; CEO Bob Parsons. "As we grow, we ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
