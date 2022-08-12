Clario announces investment in new translation service technology to reduce eCOA study start-up times and increase global patient access to clinical trials (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) Leading clinical trial endpoint technology provider sets ambitious targets to reduce translation timelines by 20-30% with investment in new technology and processes PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials, today announced an investment in new translation service technology – the Clario translation Workbench – to reduce translation times by 20-30% which will speed up eCOA ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials, today announced an investment in new translation service technology – the Clario translation Workbench – to reduce translation times by 20-30% which will speed up eCOA ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
physIQ Announces Two New Appointments to Executive Leadership Team to Advance Digital Health Market Commercialization...led global marketing efforts at Phlexglobal (now part of PharmaLex) and Bioclinica (now Clario) and ... Continua a leggere Clearloop Announces Two New Carbon Offset Projects in the Mississippi Delta as ...
physIQ Announces Two New Appointments to Executive Leadership Team to Advance Digital Health Market Commercialization...led global marketing efforts at Phlexglobal (now part of PharmaLex) and Bioclinica (now Clario) and ... Continua a leggere Clearloop Announces Two New Carbon Offset Projects in the Mississippi Delta as ...
Clario announcesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Clario announces