Clario announces investment in new translation service technology to reduce eCOA study start-up times and increase global patient access to clinical trials

Clario announces investment in new translation service technology to reduce eCOA study start-up times and increase global patient access to clinical trials (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) Leading clinical trial endpoint technology provider sets ambitious targets to reduce translation timelines by 20-30% with investment in new technology and processes PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials, today announced an investment in new translation service technology – the Clario translation Workbench – to reduce translation times by 20-30% which will speed up eCOA ...
