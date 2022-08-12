Clario announces investment in new translation service technology to reduce eCOA study start-up times and increase global patient access to clinical trials

(Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) Leadingtrial endpointprovider sets ambitious targets totimelines by 20-30% within newand processes PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/, acompany that delivers the leading endpointsolutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based, today announced anin new– theWorkbench – toby 20-30% which will speed up...

...led global marketing efforts at Phlexglobal (now part of PharmaLex) and Bioclinica (now) and ... Continua a leggere ClearloopTwo New Carbon Offset Projects in the Mississippi Delta as ......led global marketing efforts at Phlexglobal (now part of PharmaLex) and Bioclinica (now) and ... Continua a leggere ClearloopTwo New Carbon Offset Projects in the Mississippi Delta as ...