Green Planet Logistics | la rete d' impresa che rende più sostenibili trasporti e logistica

Green Planet Logistics, la rete d'impresa che rende più sostenibili trasporti e logistica (Di lunedì 8 agosto 2022) BS Group di Teramo, Palladino Logistics di Avellino, So. Log di Tirano (Sondrio), trasporti Fratelli Primiceri di Casarano (Lecce) e Trial di Sesto San Giovanni (Milano): sono queste le aziende di ...
Green Planet Logistics, la rete d'impresa che rende più sostenibili trasporti e logistica

... sono queste le aziende di trasporto e logistica che hanno dato vita a una nuova importante iniziativa nel settore: la creazione di una rete d'imprese, battezzata Green Planet Logistics, dedicata ai ...

