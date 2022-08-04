QLM Announces £12M Series-A Funding and Strategic Collaboration with Schlumberger to Advance Detection of Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) Quantum Technology Camera Monitors and Quantifies Methane Emissions and Flare Efficiency CARDIFF, England, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
QLM Technology Ltd, a UK-based photonics technology company with headquarters in Cardiff and operations in Bristol and San Francisco, Announces the closing of its Series-A Funding and the signing of a Collaboration Agreement with Schlumberger. with support from Innovate UK, QLM has developed a new type of LiDAR camera based on quantum technology that can see and accurately quantify Greenhouse gas Emissions. The gas imager enables customers to monitor, detect and accurately locate and quantify Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission sources for rapid repair.
