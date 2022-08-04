QLM Announces £12M Series-A Funding and Strategic Collaboration with Schlumberger to Advance Detection of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) Quantum Technology Camera Monitors and Quantifies Methaneand Flare Efficiency CARDIFF, England, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/QLM Technology Ltd, a UK-based photonics technology companyheadquarters in Cardiff and operations in Bristol and San Francisco,the closing of its-Aand the signing of aAgreementsupport from Innovate UK, QLM has developed a new type of LiDAR camera based on quantum technology that can see and accurately quantifygas. The gas imager enables customers to monitor, detect and accurately locate and quantifyGas (GHG) emission sources for rapid repair. A ...