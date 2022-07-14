Taito Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey conto alla rovescia per il ...TOWER OF FANTASY nuovo Battle TrailerWay of the Hunter | Steyr Arms TrailerBayonetta 3 data di lancioTHE DIVISION RESURGENCE MOSTRA IL PRIMO VIDEO DI GAMEPLAYFino a 108 lingue in tasca con il nuovo Vasco Translator V4, ora ...FarmCon 22: Il programma dell'evento community dell'annoAuto contro un cinghiale : Marisa Verdirose muore sotto gli occhi del ...Eugenio Scalfari : E' morto il fondatore di RepubblicaVincent Van Gogh : il suo autoritratto trovato dietro un altro dipintoUltime Blog

Cordis Announces Start of Enrollment in RADIANCY Clinical Study in Europe

Multi-center Study to evaluate safety and efficacy of S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ™ Vascular Stent System via ...

Cordis Announces Start of Enrollment in RADIANCY Clinical Study in Europe (Di giovedì 14 luglio 2022)

Cordis, a global leader in cardiovascular technologies, today announced the Start of the RADIANCY pre-market Clinical Study in Europe. It is a prospective, multi-center, single-arm Study to assess the safety and efficacy of the S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ™ Vascular Stent System intended for treatment of lesions in the iliac, superficial femoral, or proximal popliteal arteries via radial artery access through 30-day follow up. The first procedure was performed by Dr. Mercedes Guerra, Chief of Angiology, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at the University Hospital of Guadalajara in Spain, using the ...
CORDIS NAMES BRYAN LOO PRESIDENT OF ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

Cordis, a global leader in cardiovascular technologies, today announced that Bryan Loo will assume the role of President of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region effective July 18, 2022. Loo will head a ...
