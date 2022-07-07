LUCINITY RAISES $17 MILLION IN A SERIES B FUNDING ROUND TO PROVIDE BANKS WITH PRODUCTIVITY TOOLS TO FIGHT FINANCIAL CRIME (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) LUCINITY is using the proceeds to accelerate growth and geographic coverage for its unique Human AI technology REYKJAVIK, Iceland, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LUCINITY today announced the closing of a $17 MILLION SERIES B investment ROUND, led by Keen Venture Partners and joined by Experian and its major existing investors, Crowberry Capital, Karma Ventures, and byFounders. LUCINITY's mission is to Make Money Good™ through Human AI. By delivering user-centric compliance systems augmented by artificial intelligence (AI), LUCINITY has helped various BANKS and FinTechs increase their compliance PRODUCTIVITY by over 50%. This results in thousands of hours now spent on actually FIGHTing FINANCIAL
