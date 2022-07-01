Bts: J-Hope con “More” ci presenta il suo alter ego Jack (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) J-Hope, membro della band coreana dei Bts, si lascia alle spalle il concept tutto fiorellini e cuoricini e si mette a nudo presentando al pubblico il suo nuovo progetto da solista “Jack in the box”. Per questo nuovo comeback da solita, oggi è stata rilasciata la traccia, “More”, e J-Hope stravolge totalmente quello che è stato fin ora, raccontando e mettendo a nudo una nuova versione di sé. Come fosse un alter ego, Jack è più tenebroso, più rock, con tanta voglia di prendersi tutto ciò che è suo. Il brano mostra delle musicalità hip hop old school miste a rock ben lontane da quello che abbiamo sentito con il suo ultimo singolo ”Chicken Noodle Soup” o con l’album “Hope Word”.Sia il brano che il video hanno una nota dark che raccontano un nuovo ...Leggi su zon
minsarahyoon : Buongiorno ARMY ?? le Hope stan tutto bene?!! Pazzesco, supremo, saund rock, punk ???? pelle d'oca! Testo significativ… - eupherendipity : RT @Seoul_ItalyBTS: @BTS_twt #TradITA 010715 Studierò sodo e vi farò ascoltare della buona musica!!!!!!!! -J-Hope * rif.: - NJSHJVJ_BTS_ : RT @dooly_king: — ¡'MORE' de #JHOPE YA ESTÁ DISPONIBLE! SP: ( - hope_swt : @Des83680435 @BTS_twt ajjsjsjsj tranqui tranqui puede pasar - snowdrops_HOPE : aksjsjsjdjjdjsjsj cute @BTS_twt -
BTS, J - Hope annuncia il suo primo album da solistaA poco tempo di distanza dalla notizia della momentanea separazione dei BTS per permettere ai membri della band coreana di esplorare le loro carriere soliste, J - Hope annuncia il suo primo disco ...
√ Se la pausa dei BTS manda in crisi la discografia coreana... come si è affrettato a chiarire un portavoce della band dopo che RM, Jin, Suga, J - Hope, Jimin, V ... in un video sui social avevano annunciato uno stop delle attività dei BTS . Perché correre subito ...
- BTS, J-Hope annuncia il suo primo album da solista Sky Tg24
- J-Hope dei BTS annuncia il suo primo album solista la Repubblica
- BTS, J-Hope annuncia l'uscita del suo primo album da solista Radio Kiss Kiss
- J-Hope vuole qualcosa in più in un nuovo singolo GExperience
- J-Hope dei BTS: primo album da solista il 15 luglio Cup of Green Tea
BTS ARMY gets angry after Netflix compares band's hiatus to One Direction's break upNetflix tweeted, “The only thing we have in common is childhood trauma, Millennials going through the Destiny’s Child “hiatus"… Gen Z going through the One Direction “hiatus”… Generation Alpha going ...
Following in the footsteps of past icons and game changers, meet today’s LGBTQ+ rising starsAs they wield their game changing vibe, these are the people who have been vital in creating progress over the last five decades – and beyond – whether it’s through entertainment, words or activism.
Bts HopeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bts Hope