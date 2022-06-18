AEW Rampage 17 06 2022 – Jade Cargill vs Willow Nightingale

Pubblicità

IsolaWrestling : Hook affronterà il “top prospect” del Dojo LA della NJPW nel prossimo AEW Rampage - IsolaWrestling : MAX CASTER SI SCAGLIA CONTRO LE ACCUSE DI VINCE MCMAHON DURANTE LA REGISTRAZIONE DI AEW RAMPAGE - Tuttowrestling : Spoiler delle prossime puntate di AEW Rampage e Dark Elevation #AEW #DarkElevation #Rampage - SpazioWrestling : AEW: Ascolti stabili per l'ultima puntata di Rampage (10 giugno) #Rampage #AEW - puntedi100 : ?? Nuovo Podcast! 'Wrestling Cafè - Lunedì 13/06/2022' su @Spreaker #aew #dynamite #njpw #nxt #rampage #smackdown… -

Brutta tegola in casa. Nel corso della puntata didi questa settimana, andata in onda venerdì sera, CM Punk ha annunciato di aver riportato un infortunio che lo costringerà a rimanere fuori dalle scene. Sarà ...... ma il founder e presidente dellaha promesso grandi sorprese . La collaborazione tra le due ... Jay White e Minoru Suzuki su tutti, apparire più volte nelle puntate die Dynamite. Tra i ...As AEW x NJPW "Forbidden Door" draws closer, we are seeing crossover feuds develop over the weeks leading to the show.AEW got a lot of mileage out of that on Friday night's 'Road Rager' special. "Special" isn't something one could call most of the 60-minute episode though. The opener was good, and the women's bout ...