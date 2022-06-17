KEENON Robotics Tops Market Share & Growth (Di venerdì 17 giugno 2022) SHANGHAI, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Market research institution IDC (International Data Corporation), in its recent report "Market Share of Commercial Service Robots in China Catering Industry", marks KEENON Robotics as top of the list in both Market Share and Growth in China's commercial service robots for the catering industry in 2021. The company's Growth rate of 153.4% is leading the rest of the industry, with a Market Share of 48.6%, almost twice as large as the second largest. "The demand for service robots, such as delivery robots, is growing significantly across many industries, especially catering," IDC reported. "The catering industry has become one of the most mature industries in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Market research institution IDC (International Data Corporation), in its recent report "Market Share of Commercial Service Robots in China Catering Industry", marks KEENON Robotics as top of the list in both Market Share and Growth in China's commercial service robots for the catering industry in 2021. The company's Growth rate of 153.4% is leading the rest of the industry, with a Market Share of 48.6%, almost twice as large as the second largest. "The demand for service robots, such as delivery robots, is growing significantly across many industries, especially catering," IDC reported. "The catering industry has become one of the most mature industries in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
KEENON ROBOTICS alongside SOFTBANK ROBOTICS Showcase advanced service robots at Hotel, Restaurant and Catering 2022 in LondonLONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - KEENON ROBOTICS ("KEENON"), alongside its strategic partner SOFTBANK ROBOTICS, are exhibiting their latest innovations in hospitality robots at Hotel, Restaurant and Catering 2022 (HRC), the UK's ...
KEENON ROBOTICS alongside SOFTBANK ROBOTICS Showcase advanced service robots at Hotel, Restaurant and Catering 2022 in LondonLONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - KEENON ROBOTICS ("KEENON"), alongside its strategic partner SOFTBANK ROBOTICS, are exhibiting their latest innovations in hospitality robots at Hotel, Restaurant and Catering 2022 (HRC), the UK's ... Carenza di camerieri Il Giappone li rimpiazza con i robot Federvini
Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd.: KEENON Robotics Tops Market Share & GrowthMarket research institution IDC (International Data Corporation), in its recent report "Market Share of Commercial Service Robots in China Catering Industry" ...
KEENON Robotics Tops Market Share & GrowthMarket research institution IDC(International Data Corporation), in its recent report "Market Share of Commercial Service Robots in China Catering Industry", marks KEENON Robotics as top of the list ...
KEENON RoboticsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : KEENON Robotics