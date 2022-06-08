Mars Pet Nutrition Europe announces that 100% of the fish used in its pet food products is now sustainably sourced, per Mars' sustainable fish sourcing guidelines (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Mars Pet Nutrition, a division of Mars Petcare, announces that it has achieved its target to sustainably source 100% of the fish used in its pet products in Europe, aligned to Mars' sourcing guidelines. Brands that feature fish as part of their ingredients in Europe are SHEBA®, WHISKAS®, PEDIGREE®, CESAR®, PERFECT FIT®, DREAMIES®, CRAVE™, JAMES WELLBELOVED™, CHAPPIE®, and KITEKAT®. Deri Watkins, Regional President at Mars Pet
Mars Pet Nutrition Europe announces that 100% of the fish used in its pet food products is now sustainably sourced - per Mars' sustainable fish sourcing guidelines
This is an important milestone in Mars Petcare's global sustainability journey, which includes an ambitious, industry-leading global target to procure 100% sustainably sourced fish across its pet food
