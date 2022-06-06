LCO 2022 Split 2, quanti cambiamenti nei team: tutte le operazioni (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) Tutti i roster della Oceanic League of Legends sono stati presentati alla vigilia della giornata di apertura di LCO 2022 Split Two, con sette delle otto squadre della lega australiana che hanno apportato delle modifiche alle proprie formazioni di partenza. Solo Pentanet.GG ha mantenuto la stessa formazione vista durante lo Split One, preferendo mantenere forte la propria sinergia. I Dire Wolves, che si sono classificati quinti in Split One, hanno apportato i cambiamenti più significativi, anche se alcuni erano semplicemente inevitabili. Il Wolfpack ha perso il jungler Jeong “Goodo” Min-jae – che si è accasato con ORDER – dopo che gli stessi rappresentanti dell’MSI sono stati privati ??del loro regista MVP Shane “Kevy” Allen?: la star australiana è stata acquisita dalla CLG Academy. L’organizzazione di ...Leggi su esports247
