David Cronenberg: "Il genere 'horror dei corpi' non esiste" (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) David Cronenberg nega che alcuni dei suoi film, incluso il recente Crimes of the Future, appartengano a un sottogenere horror dei corpi e insiste sul fatto che tutti i suoi progetti vengono realizzati nello stesso modo. Il regista David Cronenberg nega che esista un sottogenere horror dedicato ai corpi. Sottogenere che, se esistesse, vedrebbe orgogliosi membri del team alcuni suoi film come Crash e il recente Crimes of the Future, che di recente ha turbato parte della platea del festival di Cannes. Quando EW ha parlato con David Cronenberg nel 2018, il regista canadese ha detto che era improbabile che sarebbe tornato ai film horror ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022)nega che alcuni dei suoi film, incluso il recente Crimes of the Future, appartengano a un sottodeie insiste sul fatto che tutti i suoi progetti vengono realizzati nello stesso modo. Il registanega che esista un sottodedicato ai. Sottoche, sesse, vedrebbe orgogliosi membri del team alcuni suoi film come Crash e il recente Crimes of the Future, che di recente ha turbato parte della platea del festival di Cannes. Quando EW ha parlato connel 2018, il regista canadese ha detto che era improbabile che sarebbe tornato ai film...

Advertising

cineblogit : Crimes of the Future: nuova featurette, anteprima colonna sonora e anticipazioni dell’horror di David Cronenberg a… - Ash71Pietro : Crimes of the Future: nuova featurette, anteprima colonna sonora e anticipazioni dell’horror di David Cronenb… - ronniehowlett3 : RT @RBcasting: “Mi viene chiesto molto raramente di interpretare piccoli personaggi strani come quello. Di solito è tipo, ‘Vieni a interpre… - TecBab : Recensione di Crimes of the Future: David Cronenberg saluta la vecchia carne - GdiGardy : Segnalo un bellissimo corto di 6 minuti firmato da David Cronenberg: potete vedere #Camera a questo link per i pros… -