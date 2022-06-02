This Much I Know to Be True, il documentario su Nick Cave, in esclusiva su MUBI dall'8 luglio (Di giovedì 2 giugno 2022) Nick Cave - This Much I Know To Be True, il documentario dedicato all'amicizia e alla collaborazione tra Nick Cave e Warren Ellis, in esclusiva solo su MUBI dall'8 luglio. MUBI, il distributore cinematografico e servizio di streaming globale, annuncia che l'acclamato documentario Nick Cave - This Much I Know to Be True, diretto da Andrew Dominik, sarà disponibile in esclusiva in streaming solo su MUBI a partire dall'8 luglio 2022. Il film è stato presentato in anteprima ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di giovedì 2 giugno 2022)To Be, ildedicato all'amicizia e alla collaborazione trae Warren Ellis, insolo su'8, il distributore cinematografico e servizio di streaming globale, annuncia che l'acclamatoto Be, diretto da Andrew Dominik, sarà disponibile inin streaming solo sua partire'82022. Il film è stato presentato in anteprima ...

Advertising

aftrsglow : @rubymaelftv IM SO SHIXJSJDJSJSIXOJAJXIXJ YOU DESERVE THIS SO MUCH - meowonoo : i love this boy so much akjsjsjdj - sempremale : RT @mubiitalia: Da Andrew Dominik, un'affascinante esplorazione della relazione creativa tra Nick Cave e Warren Ellis, che portano in vita… - mubiitalia : Da Andrew Dominik, un'affascinante esplorazione della relazione creativa tra Nick Cave e Warren Ellis, che portano… - darederyy : le aespa non hanno ancora fatto uscire nulla e io vado già in giro a dire bop, soty, aoty... i trust my girls this much -