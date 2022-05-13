Changhong Ranked Among China's Top 50 Intelligent Manufacturing Enterprises (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) MIANYANG, China, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Changhong, a top Chinese electrical household appliance maker, has recently been selected to enter China's Top 50 Intelligent Manufacturing Enterprises list for its advanced 5G+Industrial Internet Intelligent production line. The list was jointly released by CIWEEK (a publication of the Chinese Academy of Sciences), eNet Research Institute and De Ben Management Consulting. In 2020, China's first 5G+Industrial Internet production line was put into operation at Changhong's smart display factory. It is one of the most advanced mass customization production lines for smart TVs in the country, enabling the integration of each step into one seamless workflow: planning, process, procurement, ...Leggi su iltempo
