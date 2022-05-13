Mobilità sostenibile, che cosa scegliere in città per rispettare ...Huggy Wuggy : sequestrati 500 peluche non a normaA Uomini e Donne la tronista Veronica Rimondi elimina Matteo? Uccide la compagna e mentre la seppellisce muore per un infartoArredare il soggiorno, consigli e fattori per una scelta di stileNuova versione di Pokémon HOME compatibile con più giochiDEATHLOOP nuovo aggiornamento con modalità FotoMultiVersus: closed alpha dal 19 al 27 maggio, dal 5 al 7 agosto ...Soulstice porta il Dual-Character su PS5, Xbox X|S e PC questo autunnoGIANTS SOFTWARE ANNUNCIA FARMING SIMULATOR 19: AMBASSADOR EDITIONUltime Blog

Changhong Ranked Among China' s Top 50 Intelligent Manufacturing Enterprises

Changhong Ranked
MIANYANG, China, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Changhong, a top Chinese electrical household appliance ...

Changhong Ranked Among China's Top 50 Intelligent Manufacturing Enterprises (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) MIANYANG, China, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Changhong, a top Chinese electrical household appliance maker, has recently been selected to enter China's Top 50 Intelligent Manufacturing Enterprises list for its advanced 5G+Industrial Internet Intelligent production line. The list was jointly released by CIWEEK (a publication of the Chinese Academy of Sciences), eNet Research Institute and De Ben Management Consulting. In 2020, China's first 5G+Industrial Internet production line was put into operation at Changhong's smart display factory. It is one of the most advanced mass customization production lines for smart TVs in the country, enabling the integration of each step into one seamless workflow: planning, process, procurement, ...
Changhong Ranked Among China's Top 50 Intelligent Manufacturing Enterprises

MIANYANG, China, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Changhong, a top Chinese electrical household appliance maker, has recently been selected to enter China's Top 50 Intelligent Manufacturing Enterprises ...

