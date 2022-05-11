XGIMI Elfin - un milione di dispositivi vendutiSmartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S con fotocamera professionale Sconto ...Monopattino Elettrico Ripiegabile Segway Ninebot Sconto e OffertaPC Portatile Notebook Intel Celeron Jumper 13,3 Pollici Sconto e ...Previsioni Meteo : l'estate arriva anticipo con temperature fino a 30 ...Apple non li produrrà mai più iPodShireen Abu Akleh : Giornalista uccisa in diretta in CisgiordaniaXperia 10 IV: nuovo smartphone ultraleggero ad alta autonomiaNuovo Xperia 1 IV: l'asso nella manica per la creazione di contenutiPro + e Soft Cable sono i nuovi cavi Cellularline ad alte performanceUltime Blog

Hivestack Launches Research Division - Focuses on Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising for Retail in the Metaverse (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) Former Microsoft Research Managing Director and computer vision pioneer P. Anandan joins Hivestack as a special advisor to spearhead initiative TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Hivestack, the world's leading independent Programmatic Digital out of Home (DOOH) ad tech company, has today announced the launch of a new Research Division that will focus on exploring in-store, Programmatic media activation in the Metaverse. Legendary computer vision scientist P. Anandan has joined Hivestack as a special advisor as part of the initiative. According to a recent eMarketer report advertisers spent $31B USD in 2021 in the US on Retail media, with a path to $100B in the coming years. The ...
