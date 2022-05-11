Hivestack Launches Research Division - Focuses on Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising for Retail in the Metaverse (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) Former Microsoft Research Managing Director and computer vision pioneer P. Anandan joins Hivestack as a special advisor to spearhead initiative TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
