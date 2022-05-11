Hivestack Launches Research Division - Focuses on Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising for Retail in the Metaverse

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) Former MicrosoftManaging Director and computer vision pioneer P. Anandan joinsas a special advisor to spearhead initiative TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the world's leading independentout of(DOOH) ad tech company, has today announced the launch of a newthat will focus on exploring in-store,media activation in the. Legendary computer vision scientist P. Anandan has joinedas a special advisor as part of the initiative. According to a recent eMarketer report advertisers spent $31B USD in 2021 in the US onmedia, with a path to $100B in the coming years. The ...