Oramed Completes Patient Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 Oral Insulin Study ORA-D-013-1

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP), a ...

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of Oral drug delivery platforms, today announced it has completed Patient Enrollment for its Phase 3 ORA-D-013-1 Study of its Oral Insulin capsule ORMD-0801 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D), surpassing its target of 675 Patients with 710 Patients enrolled.    ORA-D-013-1 is the larger of Oramed's two Phase 3 studies being conducted under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved protocols to treat T2D Patients who have inadequate glycemic control over a period of 6 to 12 months. Efficacy data ...
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery platforms, today ...

