Tata Communications recognised as 'Leader' by Gartner for 9th consecutive year (Di mercoledì 2 marzo 2022) - MUMBAI, India, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, continues to be recognised as a 'Leader' by Gartner Magic Quadrant, for Network Services, Global, for the ninth year consecutively. The Gartner Magic Quadrant assessed Tata Communications on completeness of vision and ability to execute. "We are happy to have lived up to our customers expectations and proactively help manage their emerging needs especially in these times," said, Genius Wong, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications. "We humbly accept the recognition of a Leader for the ninth year in a row. Over the last year, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
