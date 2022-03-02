ZTE rilascia la nuova serie Hero Blade V40 NUOVA LINEA DI GIOCATTOLI DAL FILM “THE BATMAN”Cellularline presenta i nuovi accessori per Galaxy S22GHOSTWIRE: TOKYO: GIOCA LA VISUAL NOVEL GRATUITA SU PS5POCO M4 Pro 4G Smartphone : Sconto Android entry-level di fascia mediaPRE-ORDER DEL NUOVO BETRAYAL AT HOUSE ON THE HILLKingston FURY presenta le DDR5 SODIMMRIOT News | Il ‘CIRCUITO TORMENTA’ sta per tornare! TURTLE BEACH: NUOVE CUFFIE GAMING STEALTH 600 GEN 2 MAX E 600 GEN 2 ...PUZZLE QUEST 3 MONDIALE PER PC E DISPOSITIVI MOBILEUltime Blog

Tata Communications recognised as ' Leader' by Gartner for 9th consecutive year

Tata Communications
- MUMBAI, India, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem ...

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, continues to be recognised as a 'Leader' by Gartner Magic Quadrant, for Network Services, Global, for the ninth year consecutively. The Gartner Magic Quadrant assessed Tata Communications on completeness of vision and ability to execute. "We are happy to have lived up to our customers expectations and proactively help manage their emerging needs especially in these times," said, Genius Wong, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications. "We humbly accept the recognition of a Leader for the ninth year in a row. Over the last year, ...
