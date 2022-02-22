‘The Bachelor’ | Clayton Confronts Sarah and Selects His Final 4

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) Getting serious.Echard narrowed down the field of remaining women to hisfour during the Monday, February 21, episode of The Bachelor.’s Season of: Everything We Know Read article First,returned from her one-on-one date claiming thatbelieved whoever said she wasn’t ready for an engagement was making a last-ditch effort to survive elimination. Mara owned up to warningabout, and at the cocktail party, Mara accusedof being overly confident and making the other women insecure by acting like she was going to win, whichdenied. At the rose ceremony,sent home Mara and Eliza. The group ...