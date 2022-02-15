WWE: Shelton Benjamin e Cedric Alexander alla ricerca di membri per la “loro” Hurt Business (Di martedì 15 febbraio 2022) L’Hurt Business è stata una delle stable di maggior successo degli ultimi anni ed ha dominato Monday Night Raw per circa un anno tra il 2020 ed il 2021. Sotto la guida di MVP hanno brillato Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander e soprattutto Bobby Lashley che è diventato un main eventer. La decisione di Vince McMahon di sciogliere il gruppo ha scontentato molti fan e anche i diretti interessati che hanno cercato di dissuadere il Chairman. Ieri notte a Raw è andato in scena un curioso episodio che ha destato l’attenzione dei fan. Shelton Benjamin e Cedric Alexander sono stati presentati con il nome di “The Hurt Business” e hanno provato ad arruolare un nuovo membro nel ...Leggi su zonawrestling
SURVIVOR SERIES 2021/ Wrestling WWE, streaming video tv: RAW contro Smackdown!Extreme Rules 2021/ Wrestling WWE, Reigns e Becky Lynch campioni: tutti i risultati LA DUAL BATTLE ... i cugini Angel e Humberto, gli affiliati dell'Hurt Business Cedric Alexander e Shelton Benjamin, ...
Risultati e highlights di WWE Crown Jewel 2021 KICK - OFF TAG TEAM MATCH " THE USOS VS HURT BUSINESS (CEDRIC ALEXANDER & SHELTON BENJAMIN) VINCITORI PER SCHIENAMENTO: THE USOS HELL IN A CELL MATCH " ...
