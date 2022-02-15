D-Link arricchisce la serie EAGLE PRO AI con nuovi Mesh e Range ...D-Link nuovi Mesh e Range Extender EAGLE PRO AI con Wi-Fi 6Cyberpunk 2077 aggiornato per Xbox S|X e PS5LEGO e Guerrilla lanciano il nuovo set LEGO HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST: ...Cellularline - Advantage Glass vetro proteggi schermo con doppia ...Teufel Airy Sports TWS RecensioneRugby 22 Recensione PS5DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2022 - svelate tutte le informazioniStar Wars: The Old Republic il Trailer in CG debutterà domaniTrust GTX: annuncia la nuova tastiera meccanica da gioco 834 TKL ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Shelton Benjamin e Cedric Alexander alla ricerca di membri per la "loro" Hurt Business

L'Hurt Business è stata una delle stable di maggior successo degli ultimi anni ed ha dominato ...

L'Hurt Business è stata una delle stable di maggior successo degli ultimi anni ed ha dominato Monday Night Raw per circa un anno tra il 2020 ed il 2021. Sotto la guida di MVP hanno brillato Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander e soprattutto Bobby Lashley che è diventato un main eventer. La decisione di Vince McMahon di sciogliere il gruppo ha scontentato molti fan e anche i diretti interessati che hanno cercato di dissuadere il Chairman. Ieri notte a Raw è andato in scena un curioso episodio che ha destato l'attenzione dei fan. Shelton Benjamin e Cedric Alexander sono stati presentati con il nome di "The Hurt Business" e hanno provato ad arruolare un nuovo membro nel ...
