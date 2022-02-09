Krombacher Group achieves solid results in the second Corona year (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) KROMBACH, Germany, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The second year in the Corona pandemic has left its mark on the entire beverage industry. Caution and distance continued to be constant companions in everyday life, not really allowing carefree socialising for many months. This had an impact on the results of the Krombacher Group: a total output of 7.335 million hl was achieved across all brands (-0.9%). The Krombacher umbrella brand suffered slight losses in a year-on-year comparison and ended up at 5.590 million hl (-2.3%), which was stable when compared to the sector. The results of the Schweppes Deutschland GmbH were once again very positive. The output of the non-alcoholic soft drink family has grown by around 5% to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
