Adyen announces new tech hubs in Chicago and Madrid

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) AMSTERDAM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/(AMS:), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced that they will open newnologyinand. This move is a signal of the company's long-term investment in itsnology teams to continue building a global platform that meets the needs of its customers. "We are thrilled to be expanding ourpresence to these cities," said Alexander Matthey, CTO at. "We are committed to continuing our investments in's growth ambitions, and this move is an important step into this direction. We have big plans to continue to build the world's most customer-centric payments platform, and our ...