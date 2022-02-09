Adyen announces new tech hubs in Chicago and Madrid (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) AMSTERDAM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Adyen (AMS: Adyen), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced that they will open new technology hubs in Chicago and Madrid. This move is a signal of the company's long-term investment in its technology teams to continue building a global platform that meets the needs of its customers. "We are thrilled to be expanding our tech presence to these cities," said Alexander Matthey, CTO at Adyen. "We are committed to continuing our investments in Adyen's growth ambitions, and this move is an important step into this direction. We have big plans to continue to build the world's most customer-centric payments platform, and our ...
