Larnabel Ventures rolls out 2022 Investment Strategy, Targets Consumer Innovative Technologies (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Larnabel Ventures, a European Venture Capital (VC) firm established by Said Gutseriev, announced today their commitment to finance Innovative Consumer Technologies as part of their Investment Strategy for 2022. Since its establishment in 2016, Larnabel Ventures has developed a tech-focused portfolio comprising some of the most exciting start-ups in Europe and the United States. While continuing to build on its current Investments, Larnabel Ventures is actively seeking cutting-edge Consumer technological enterprises that will dictate the technological evolution for years to come.
