Moses J. Moseley: l'attore di The Walking Dead trovato morto a 31 anni (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) Moses J. Moseley, interprete di uno degli zombie domestici di The Walking Dead è stato trovato morto a 31 anni nell'area di Stockbridge, in Georgia. Moses J. Moseley, che ha interpretato uno degli zombi domestici di Michonne (Danai Gurira) in The Walking Dead dal 2012 al 2015, è stato trovato morto la scorsa settimana a Stockbridge, in Georgia. La conferma arriva dal suo agente a TheWrap. Secondo TMZ, che per primo ha riportato la storia, il corpo dell'attore è stato trovato mercoledì scorso nell'area del ponte di Hudson a Stockbridge dopo che la sua famiglia aveva denunciato una persona scomparsa e OnStar aveva rintracciato la sua ...Leggi su movieplayer
