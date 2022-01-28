Ready to Enter the Middle East Market, Vazyme Showcases Its COVID-19 Testing Solutions at Medlab Middle East 2022 (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/



Leading China-based biotech company Vazyme (688105.SH) participated in the 2022 edition of Medlab Middle East in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from January 24th to 27th, a leading laboratory and flagship exhibition and conference that brings together global medical communities to display the best laboratory innovation and technology. At Booth No. Z5.H20, the company showcased its full product portfolios for COVID-19 Testing Solutions, as well as advanced IVD products to online and in-person event visitors. Among the more than 500 visitors, most of them were from Middle East region and the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28,/PRNewswire/Leading China-based biotech company(688105.SH) participated in theedition ofin the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from January 24th to 27th, a leading laboratory and flagship exhibition and conference that brings together global medical communities to display the best laboratory innovation and technology. At Booth No. Z5.H20, the company showcased its full product portfolios for-19, as well as advanced IVD products to online and in-person event visitors. Among the more than 500 visitors, most of them were fromregion and the ...

