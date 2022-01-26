NXT 25. 01. 2022 Lotta di famiglia (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) Benvenuti a questo nuovo episodio dello show del mercoledì sera, il brand di sviluppo più famoso al mondo, benvenuti a N X T 2.0! La puntata si apre con gli MSK accanto alla coppa del tag team che vincerà il Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2022, l’edizione annuale del torneo, poi risuona la loro theme. Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2022 Quarterfinal Match – MSK (Nash Carter & Wes Lee) vs Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro & Kushida) (3,8 / 5) L’opener dello show, gli ex NXT Tag Team Champions, gli MSK hanno affrontato il duo nipponico dei Jacket Time formato da Ikemen Jiro e Kushida. In palio c’era l’avanzamento alla semifinale dell’annuale torneo riservato ai tag team dove ad aspettarlo ci sono sorprendentemente Blade & Enofè dopo la loro vittoria della scorsa settimana contro i Legado del Fanstasma. Un incontro tecnico ...Leggi su zonawrestling
