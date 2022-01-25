From Raven to Peter | Rachel Lindsay’s ‘Miss Me With That’ Book Revelations

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) Going back before she moves forward for good.Lindsay gets candid about her time as the Bachelorette in her new, Miss MeThat: Hot Takes, Helpful Tidbits, and a Few Hard Truths. “I wanted to write thebecause my life has changed so much, and so much of what I was doing was dictated by fear,” Lindsay told the University of Texas at Austin’s The Alcalde magazine earlier this month, describing theas writing to herself in her 20s. “And being treated as the country’s most eligible Bachelorette — there’s a level of perfections attached to you. And we are so farthat. So, I almost wanted to break myself downthat image.” Bachelor Nation met the Texas-based attorney on season 21 of The Bachelor. She was named the ...