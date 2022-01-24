MAWANI boosts Kingdom's bid to become global logistics hub (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - The Authority pledges to scale even greater heights in 2022 RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) has been instrumental in strengthening the Kingdom's maritime sector in 2021, helping the nation make its mark on the global shipping and freight landscape. 2021 represented a banner year in the Kingdom's drive to become a global logistics hub that connects three continents. Thanks to the Authority's relentless efforts to meet its ambitious goals for the sector, the Kingdom ranked 16th in the 2021 edition of Lloyd's List One Hundred Ports in terms of volume handled. Three of the country's prominent ports featured in the annual rankings, namely the Jeddah Islamic Port (37th position), King Abdullah Port ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
