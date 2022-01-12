Saramonic Blink900: The 2.4GHz Dual-Channel Wireless Microphone System Redefines the Industry (Di mercoledì 12 gennaio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Saramonic officially released its brand new Wireless Microphone: The Blink900 2.4GHz Dual-Channel Wireless Microphone System which has the potential to redefine the Industry. Extraordinary features about the Saramonic Blink900 Built with the new DSP technology, Blink900 delivers incredible crystal clear sound with 6ms ultra-low latency at distances of up to 200m. Built with Dual-Channel, it offers users more recording solutions, they can use single or Dual transmitters, and can choose mono or stereo mode to record each Channel separately ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
