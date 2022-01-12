Saramonic Blink900 | The 2 4GHz Dual-Channel Wireless Microphone System Redefines the Industry

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 12 gennaio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/officially released its brand new: The2.which has the potential to redefine the. Extraordinary features about theBuilt with the new DSP technology,delivers incredible crystal clear sound with 6ms ultra-low latency at distances of up to 200m. Built with, it offers users more recording solutions, they can use single ortransmitters, and can choose mono or stereo mode to record eachseparately ...