Just like Us! Camila Mendes' Fashion icon is all too relatable. The 27-year-old actress apparently ...

Camila Mendes’ Ultimate Fashion Inspo Is The O.C.’s Summer Roberts  (Di mercoledì 12 gennaio 2022) Just like Us! Camila Mendes’ Fashion icon is all too relatable. The 27-year-old actress apparently worshipped the ground that The O.C.’s Summer Roberts — and by proxy Rachel Bilson — walked on.  Kiernan Shipka: Reprising Sabrina on ‘Riverdale’ Was ‘Like Riding a Bike’ Read article “She was everything to me,” the Riverdale actress told Elle in a Wednesday, January 12, interview. “Rachel Bilson was the Fashion inspiration for me growing up. To me, she was the epitome of laid-back, chic style. God, she was the coolest.”  Whether she was rocking halter tops and headbands in the halls of The Harbor School or a pair of jeans under her dress on the red carpet, Bilson, now 40, was the Ultimate ‘90s Fashionista.  Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/ShutterstockAnd get this: ...
