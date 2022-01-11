Taraxa announces a public mainnet launch with staking delegation, targets reputation in the metaverse. (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Taraxa, a Silicon Valley-based public blockchain that focuses on audit logging of informal transactions to infer reputation and social graphs from off-chain signals, has announced the launch of its mainnet candidate network. The long-awaited release comes on the heels of the recent successful deployment of Californicum testnet and over 254M TARA tokens staked in the pre-staking program. The mainnet candidate will feature staking delegation, along with massive user and node operator incentives and rewards. mainnet candidate as the next stage of Taraxa's network roll-out. The mainnet candidate will be able to host ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Taraxa announces a public mainnet launch with staking delegation, targets reputation in the metaverse.With the launch of our mainnet candidate, we're a big step closer to achieving that," said Steven Pu , a Stanford graduate, co - founder of Taraxa. About Taraxa: Taraxa is a purpose - built, fast, ...
