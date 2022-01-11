FIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoDroga blitz Carabinieri di Roma : 20 arrestiPresidente Kazakistan : tentato golpeGuida sull'acquisto online delle cartucce HPAumenti in Bolletta : per imprese 36 Mld in piùUltime Blog

Taraxa announces a public mainnet launch with staking delegation | targets reputation in the metaverse

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taraxa, a Silicon Valley-based public blockchain ...

zazoom
Commenta
Taraxa announces a public mainnet launch with staking delegation, targets reputation in the metaverse. (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Taraxa, a Silicon Valley-based public blockchain that focuses on audit logging of informal transactions to infer reputation and social graphs from off-chain signals, has announced the launch of its mainnet candidate network. The long-awaited release comes on the heels of the recent successful deployment of Californicum testnet and over 254M TARA tokens staked in the pre-staking program. The mainnet candidate will feature staking delegation, along with massive user and node operator incentives and rewards. mainnet candidate as the next stage of Taraxa's network roll-out. The mainnet candidate will be able to host ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Taraxa announces

Taraxa announces a public mainnet launch with staking delegation, targets reputation in the metaverse.

With the launch of our mainnet candidate, we're a big step closer to achieving that," said Steven Pu , a Stanford graduate, co - founder of Taraxa. About Taraxa: Taraxa is a purpose - built, fast, ...

Taraxa announces a public mainnet launch with staking delegation, targets reputation in the metaverse.

With the launch of our mainnet candidate, we're a big step closer to achieving that," said Steven Pu , a Stanford graduate, co - founder of Taraxa. About Taraxa: Taraxa is a purpose - built, fast, ...
Toro scatenato, battuta 4-0 la Fiorentina  siciliareport.it

Black Talon Security Announces Top 10 Best Practices for Businesses to Prevent Cyberattacks

Black Talon Security, a leading NY-based national cybersecurity firm, has announced its Top 10 best practices that all businesses should follow to keep data secure and protect customers. "Preventing ...

Brother to Feature Retail Printing and Labeling Technology for Today's Omnichannel Retail Climate at NRF 2022

Brother Mobile Solutions and Brother International Corporation will showcase omnichannel printing and labeling solutions designed to provide technology tools that serve retail customers when, where, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Taraxa announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Taraxa announces Taraxa announces public mainnet launch