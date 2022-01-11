Hundred Days supporta adesso il Direct Touch su Stadia

(Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Nella giornata di ieri Broken Arms Games, tramite un tweet ufficiale, ha annunciato l’abilitazione delin, il simulatore sulla vinicoltura. La funzione, che era stata preannunciata nel mese di Dicembre, è quindi disponibile e permette di interagire direttamente con il gioco utilizzando dispositiviscreen. Per un titolo come, pensato più per dispositivi mobile che grandi schermi, ilè una funzione utilissima che migliora l’esperienza utente e che fino ad oggi era disponibile solo per Humankind. Abbiamo guadagnato miglia extra per te e incluso un’impostazione speciale che cambierà l’interfaccia utente in un dispositivo mobile più ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hundred Days

Tutto Digitale

