Hundred Days supporta adesso il Direct Touch su Stadia

Hundred Days
Nella giornata di ieri Broken Arms Games, tramite un tweet ufficiale, ha annunciato l'abilitazione del

Hundred Days supporta adesso il Direct Touch su Stadia (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Nella giornata di ieri Broken Arms Games, tramite un tweet ufficiale, ha annunciato l’abilitazione del Direct Touch in Hundred Days, il simulatore sulla vinicoltura. La funzione, che era stata preannunciata nel mese di Dicembre, è quindi disponibile e permette di interagire direttamente con il gioco utilizzando dispositivi Touchscreen. Per un titolo come Hundred Days, pensato più per dispositivi mobile che grandi schermi, il Direct Touch è una funzione utilissima che migliora l’esperienza utente e che fino ad oggi era disponibile solo per Humankind. Abbiamo guadagnato miglia extra per te e incluso un’impostazione speciale che cambierà l’interfaccia utente in un dispositivo mobile più ...
