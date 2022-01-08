LIVE – Biathlon, staffetta a coppie mista Oberhof 2022: aggiornamenti in DIRETTA (Di sabato 8 gennaio 2022) La DIRETTA testuale della staffetta a coppie mista di Oberhof, valida per la Coppa del Mondo 2021/2022 di Biathlon. Quarta gara in programma sulle piste tedesche dopo le due sprint di ieri e la staffetta mista andata in scena oggi. Appuntamento alle ore 14.45. Sportface vi terrà compagnia con aggiornamenti in tempo reale. DOVE SEGUIRE LA GARA IN TV IL PROGRAMMA COMPLETO DELLA TAPPA PROGRAMMA OLIMPIADI PECHINO 2022 AGGIORNA LA DIRETTA SportFace. Leggi su sportface (Di sabato 8 gennaio 2022) Latestuale delladi, valida per la Coppa del Mondo 2021/di. Quarta gara in programma sulle piste tedesche dopo le due sprint di ieri e laandata in scena oggi. Appuntamento alle ore 14.45. Sportface vi terrà compagnia conin tempo reale. DOVE SEGUIRE LA GARA IN TV IL PROGRAMMA COMPLETO DELLA TAPPA PROGRAMMA OLIMPIADI PECHINOAGGIORNA LASportFace.

Advertising

zazoomblog : LIVE Biathlon Staffetta mista Oberhof 2022 in DIRETTA: Norvegia e Francia favorite Italia outsider - #Biathlon… - infoitsport : LIVE Biathlon, Sprint 10 km Oberhof 2022 in DIRETTA: Bormolini sfiora la top ten! Loginov trionfa nella bufera. Jac… - infoitsport : LIVE Biathlon, Sprint 7,5 km Oberhof 2022 in DIRETTA: Wierer decima! Vittozzi: troppi errori. Roeiseland allunga in… - neveitaliasport : RT @neveitalia: LIVE da Oberhof: l'Italia cerca il primo podio nella Sprint femminile, Roeiseland parte da leader #biathlon @AleBergomi #7G… - neveitalia : LIVE da Oberhof: l'Italia cerca il primo podio nella Sprint femminile, Roeiseland parte da leader #biathlon… -