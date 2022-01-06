China Lifts Asia-Pacific to 64% Box Office Gain in 2021 | Says Analyst

(Di giovedì 6 gennaio 2022) Theatrical boxin four of the biggest territories ingrew by nearly 64% in the first months of, to hit $8.22 billion, said S&P Global Market Intelligence. Thewas achieved despite the ongoing negative impact of coronavirus on cinema operations and on film release schedules. S&P Global Market Intelligence, which is L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : China Lifts

'SaaS Defense does just that; not only is it easy to use, but itthe covers in a way none of ... With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada,, ...Major economies including the US,, Mexico, Australia, much of Eastern Europe, and several smaller Asian emerging markets all saw confidence decline as Delta fueled renewed lockdowns, factory ...Kevin Huerter scored five of his 25 points in the final 38 seconds and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks held off the Sacramento Kings 108-102 on Wednesday night. Huerter added 11 rebounds for his first ...Theatrical box office in four of the biggest territories in Asia-Pacific grew by nearly 64% in the first months of 2021, to hit $8.22 billion, said S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gain was ...