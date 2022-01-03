Guida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi Covid50 Mascherine certificate FFP2 NR Sconto e OffertaOPPO Find X3 Lite Smartphone 5G -34% Sconto OffertaKare Design Orologio da Parete -10% Sconti e OfferteHaiti : attacco contro premier, almeno una persona è stata uccisa Elon Musk è il più ricco del mondo nel 2021LEVOIT Purificatore d'Aria per Allergie e Asma -25% Sconti e OfferteUltime Blog

Jamie Dornan | 2021 Was the ‘Worst Year of My Life’ After Dad’s COVID Death

Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan. Magnus Sundholm/ShutterstockIn mourning. Jamie Dornan revealed that his father, Jim ...

Jamie Dornan: 2021 Was the ‘Worst Year of My Life’ After Dad’s COVID Death (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) Jamie Dornan. Magnus Sundholm/ShutterstockIn mourning. Jamie Dornan revealed that his father, Jim Dornan, died from the coronavirus in early 2021, reflecting on how his professional success came at a rocky point in his life. Stars Affected by Coronavirus Read article “It’s a strange thing to end the Year with all this positivity — with so much praise for Belfast and a lot of good talk about The Tourist,” the 39-Year-old actor told The Telegraph in an interview published on Saturday, January 1. “Because on many levels it’s been the worst Year of my life, and the hardest.” The Fifty Shades of Grey star lost his father to COVID-19 in March 2021 while he was quarantining in Australia ahead of ...
