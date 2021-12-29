CHTF2021 Opens in Shenzhen China (Di mercoledì 29 dicembre 2021) Shenzhen, China, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The 23rd China High-Tech Fair (CHTF2021) opened in Shenzhen, China on December 27, 2021. CHTF 2021 includes both online and offline components spanning five days and three days respectively. More than 1,900 domestic and foreign enterprises appeared on the first day of the CHTF's online exhibition, covering various high-tech fields such as the next generation of Internet and communications technology including cloud computing and 5G, and strategic emerging industries encompassing environmental protection, new energy vehicles, and aerospace. Notable domestic corporate brands in attendance at this year's CHTF include Huawei, ZTE, Honor, and Changhong Group. They are joined by Tsinghua University, Peking University and other top academic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
