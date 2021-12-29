Quali sono le branche del web marketing?Covid-19 : Ecco come fermare OmicronMyanmar : rinviata la sentenza contro San Suu KyiConfcommercio turismo : crollo vacanze NataleMaria Rita Conese : Uccide moglie e getta corpo in un fiume OsentoVaccino Covid-19 : oltre 108 Mln di dosi, 24.883 i nuovi casi in ...Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixUltime Blog

CHTF2021 Opens in Shenzhen China

Shenzhen, China, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd China High-Tech Fair (CHTF2021) opened in ...

CHTF2021 Opens in Shenzhen China (Di mercoledì 29 dicembre 2021) Shenzhen, China, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 The 23rd China High-Tech Fair (CHTF2021) opened in Shenzhen, China on December 27, 2021. CHTF 2021 includes both online and offline components spanning  five days and three days respectively. More than 1,900 domestic and foreign enterprises appeared on the first day of the CHTF's online exhibition, covering various high-tech fields such as the next generation of Internet and communications technology including cloud computing and 5G, and strategic emerging industries encompassing environmental protection, new energy vehicles, and aerospace. Notable domestic corporate brands in attendance at this year's CHTF include Huawei, ZTE, Honor, and Changhong Group. They are joined by Tsinghua University, Peking University and other top academic ...
