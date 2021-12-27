Huobi Primelist to List DIO Tokens, Funding Development of Fracture Labs' Flagship Survival Game (Di lunedì 27 dicembre 2021) LONDON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its eighth PrimeList event, offering its users a chance to win a coveted allocation of DIO Tokens upon their Listing on December 28th, 2021. DIO is a token under Game developer Fracture Labs, which will be launching Decimated, its Flagship, blockchain-based multiplayer Survival Game, in 2022. Huobi Global users can qualify for an allocation by holding Huobi Tokens, or wait until Listing day to register and queue for numbered tickets. DIO's Listing on Huobi Global will fund ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its eighth PrimeList event, offering its users a chance to win a coveted allocation of DIO Tokens upon their Listing on December 28th, 2021. DIO is a token under Game developer Fracture Labs, which will be launching Decimated, its Flagship, blockchain-based multiplayer Survival Game, in 2022. Huobi Global users can qualify for an allocation by holding Huobi Tokens, or wait until Listing day to register and queue for numbered tickets. DIO's Listing on Huobi Global will fund ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Huobi_Italy : ??Esclusiva per la comunità #Discord di #Huobi ?? In arrivo fantastici Airdrops su #Primelist !?? ??Invita gli amici… - Huobi_Italy : ??Nuovo Listing su Huobi #Primelist ?? ?? $GMPD @gamespad_vc Registrati e partecipa, cosa aspetti ?? ??… - Huobi_Italy : ??Scambia - Gira - Vinci?? Condividi $1,000,000 in airdrops giornalieri e ottieni l'assegnazione per Huobi… - Huobi_Italy : RT @Huobi_Italy: ???Scambia - Gira - Vinci??? Condividi $1,000,000 in airdrops giornalieri e ottieni l'assegnazione per Huobi #Primelist ??… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huobi Primelist
Huobi Primelist to List GMPD, Fueling GamesPad's Plans to Build the Ultimate Gaming, NFT, and Metaverse EcosystemThe seventh Primelist event signifies Huobi Global's confidence in GamesPad's long - term vision and growth plans. GamesPad will use the listing to fund growth for its launchpad, bringing together an ...
Huobi Primelist to List UNB, Backing Unbound Finance's Aims to Improve Liquidity for Decentralized ExchangesThe sixth Huobi Primelist encourages users to hold HT tokens for a certain period to become eligible for access to UNB tokens, supporting Huobi's ecosystem. Huobi is committed to building an ...
The Game Awards 2021 | numeri da record per gli spettatori connessi Zazoom Blog
Huobi Primelist to List DIO Tokens, Funding Development of Fracture Labs' Flagship Survival GameLONDON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its eighth Primelist event, ...
Festive LED Light up and NYE at London's Principal Tower dedicated to NHS WorkersConcord London and Brookfield are lighting up the landmark 50-storey Principal Tower with a show of hearts for the many thousands of NHS workers who will be working and not with loved ones during this ...
Huobi PrimelistSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huobi Primelist