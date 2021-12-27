Huobi Primelist to List DIO Tokens | Funding Development of Fracture Labs' Flagship Survival Game

(Di lunedì 27 dicembre 2021) LONDON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its eighthevent, offering its users a chance to win a coveted allocation of DIOupon theiring on December 28th, 2021. DIO is a token underdeveloper, which will be launching Decimated, its, blockchain-based multiplayer, in 2022.Global users can qualify for an allocation by holding, or wait untiling day to register and queue for numbered tickets. DIO'sing onGlobal will fund ...

Advertising

Huobi_Italy : ??Esclusiva per la comunità #Discord di #Huobi ?? In arrivo fantastici Airdrops su #Primelist !?? ??Invita gli amici… - Huobi_Italy : ??Nuovo Listing su Huobi #Primelist ?? ?? $GMPD @gamespad_vc Registrati e partecipa, cosa aspetti ?? ??… - Huobi_Italy : ??Scambia - Gira - Vinci?? Condividi $1,000,000 in airdrops giornalieri e ottieni l'assegnazione per Huobi… - Huobi_Italy : RT @Huobi_Italy: ???Scambia - Gira - Vinci??? Condividi $1,000,000 in airdrops giornalieri e ottieni l'assegnazione per Huobi #Primelist ??… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huobi Primelist

Zazoom Blog

The seventhevent signifiesGlobal's confidence in GamesPad's long - term vision and growth plans. GamesPad will use the listing to fund growth for its launchpad, bringing together an ...The sixthencourages users to hold HT tokens for a certain period to become eligible for access to UNB tokens, supporting's ecosystem.is committed to building an ...LONDON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its eighth Primelist event, ...Concord London and Brookfield are lighting up the landmark 50-storey Principal Tower with a show of hearts for the many thousands of NHS workers who will be working and not with loved ones during this ...