10 Unusual Photography Techniques To Try

Unusual Photography
One of the wonderful things about digital Photography is that it’s an endless source of ...

10 Unusual Photography Techniques To Try (Di sabato 18 dicembre 2021) One of the wonderful things about digital Photography is that it’s an endless source of creativity. Everyone uses their camera in different ways and there are new, interesting Techniques being made every day. Here are right now. Creative Focusing While intentionally unfocusing your lens seems impractical in everyday Photography, you can use this method to create abstract images filled with soft and beautiful bokeh effects. Performing this technique is as easy as unfocusing your lens in manual mode and selecting the widest aperture. Find a scene with plenty of colourful lights and shoot away. For the best results, we strongly recommend shooting at night to make the colours pop. You can use this method in other scenarios as well. You can use this technique with people, cars, flowers, and other objects or ...
