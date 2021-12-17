VIDEO: MLW Fusion Alpha #13 (Di venerdì 17 dicembre 2021) Torna la Major League Wrestling con il suo show “Fusion” denominato per l’occasione Fusion Alpha; Nell’episodio di questa settimana in programma diversi match di cartello, fra cui il Match fra Tajiri e Aoyagi per il MLW World Middleweight Title in AJPW e quello fra LA Park e Homicide. Di seguito la card dell’evento e il player per seguire l’episodio on-demand o in diretta a partire dall’1:00 del 17 dicembre: •World Middleweight Championship: Tajiri (C) vs. Atsuki Aoyagi •LA Park vs. Homicide •Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIDEO MLWVIDEO | MLW Fusion Alpha #11 Zazoom Blog
MLW FUSION ALPHA REPORT: TAJIRI DEFENDS TITLE, AND MOREWe are told that MLW Azteca debuts on January 6th. Park and Homicide try to get the crowd behind them. Park with kicks and Park puts Homicide on the turnbuckles. Homicide with a missile drop kick and ...
MLW Reveals Premiere Date and Details for New MLW Azteca SeriesToday MLW announced a new stand-alone mini-series MLW Azteca, which will feature the grandest Luchadores in Mexico battling it out with MLW's best and brightest. Cesar Duran will preside over the ...
VIDEO MLWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDEO MLW