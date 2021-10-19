Huawei Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud-Network Inspires New Growth (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
At the 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021), Kevin Hu, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, introduced four new features of Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution and all-scenario NetEngine series Intelligent routers, providing differentiated Cloud-Network convergence service capabilities and accelerating digital transformation for industries. Digitalization has become a global development trend, with more than 50 countries and regions, including China, the Middle East, and the European Union, having already released their own digital strategies. Consequently, digitalization is driving profound changes in the lifestyle, production, and governance of every person, home, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
At the 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021), Kevin Hu, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, introduced four new features of Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution and all-scenario NetEngine series Intelligent routers, providing differentiated Cloud-Network convergence service capabilities and accelerating digital transformation for industries. Digitalization has become a global development trend, with more than 50 countries and regions, including China, the Middle East, and the European Union, having already released their own digital strategies. Consequently, digitalization is driving profound changes in the lifestyle, production, and governance of every person, home, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huawei Kevin
Si aprono oggi le porte di Smart City Expo Shanghai 2021... insieme a Kevin Johnson, UN - Habitat Overseas Advisor, che parlerà del potenziale dei big data ... Per quanto riguarda la fiera, aziende leader come Huawei, China Mobile Limited e Cloudwalk Technology ...
Huawei and Third - Party Organizations Reach a Consensus: Lossless Ethernet - based NVMe over Fabric (NoF) Is the Inevitable Choice in the ...Kevin Tolly, the Founder & CEO of Tolly, echoed the thoughts of Zhang Jidong and said, "Recently, Tolly was commissioned to run performance tests comparing the Huawei NoF+ Solution which is one NVMe ...
Huawei, il sistema AR-HUD per una nuova esperienza di guida Time Magazine
Huawei KevinSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Kevin