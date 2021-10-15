Moto2: debut for Mattia Casadei with Italtrans at Misano (Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021) There's another change in the Italtrans camp. For the Emilia Romagna GP, Mattia Casadei will flank Joe Roberts, standing in for Tetsuta Nagashima, who is absent due to other unspecified commitments. ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Moto2: 2022 calls for Arbolino and Vietti, will they respond?
Moto2, immediate divorce between Speed Up and Montella
Moto3: Chinese firm CF Moto to debut in the world championship in 2022
Mattia Casadei debutta in Moto2 a Misano con il team ItaltransMoto2: Nagashima non potrà correre nel GP italiano per impegni pregressi, ma tornerà negli ultimi due. Per il pilota di Rimini sarà la prima gara in Moto2 ...
Moto2: debutto per Mattia Casadei con Italtrans a MisanoDopo aver terminato la stagione MotoE, sarà il 22enne nativo di Rimini a prendere il posto di Nagashima a Misano-2 ...
