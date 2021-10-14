Aceto e Tartufo... lo sapevi che | CuriositàLa guerra di domani streaming : Chris Pratt | CuriositàThe Smiths : La band più influente degli anni Ottanta | CuriositàIl Palazzo dei Diamanti a Ferrara | CuriositàIl mago Harry Blackstone Sr : Il rivale di Harry Houdini | CuriositàInhumans serie tv : Anson Mount Freccia Nera | CuriositàEdvard Munch : Al tavolo della roulette a Monte Carlo | CuriositàOverwatch - Halloween da Brividi 2021 disponibileIMOLA RITORNA IN F1 2021 COME AGGIORNAMENTONACON X Pro Controller disponibile per XboxUltime Blog

Baghead: Jeremy Irvine nel cast dell'horror con Freya Allan (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) L'attore Jeremy Irvine sarà uno dei protagonisti del film horror Baghead, progetto che avrà come star l'attrice Freya Allan. Nel cast dell'horror Baghead, prodotto da Sudiocanal e The Picture Company, ci saranno anche Jeremy Irvine e Peter Mullan. Il progetto aveva già tra gli interpreti Freya Allan e Ruby Barker ed è un adattamento dell'omonimo cortometraggio. La sceneggiatura di Baghead sarà firmata da Christina Pamies e Bruce McGuire, mentre alla regia ci sarà Alberto Corredor, già autore del corto da cui è tratto. Il lungometraggio ha al proprio centro una misteriosa figura chiamata Baghead, una ...
'Succession's' Nicholas Braun, 'Coda's' Emilia Jones to Star in 'Cat Person,' from Studiocanal, Imperative

"Cat Person" will be produced by Imperative Entertainment's Jeremy Steckler ("The Mule," "The ... Studiocanal's Pre - Cannes Screenings sales slate also features horror - thriller "Baghead," starring "...
