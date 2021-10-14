Baghead: Jeremy Irvine nel cast dell'horror con Freya Allan (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) L'attore Jeremy Irvine sarà uno dei protagonisti del film horror Baghead, progetto che avrà come star l'attrice Freya Allan. Nel cast dell'horror Baghead, prodotto da Sudiocanal e The Picture Company, ci saranno anche Jeremy Irvine e Peter Mullan. Il progetto aveva già tra gli interpreti Freya Allan e Ruby Barker ed è un adattamento dell'omonimo cortometraggio. La sceneggiatura di Baghead sarà firmata da Christina Pamies e Bruce McGuire, mentre alla regia ci sarà Alberto Corredor, già autore del corto da cui è tratto. Il lungometraggio ha al proprio centro una misteriosa figura chiamata Baghead, una ...Leggi su movieplayer
'Succession's' Nicholas Braun, 'Coda's' Emilia Jones to Star in 'Cat Person,' from Studiocanal, Imperative"Cat Person" will be produced by Imperative Entertainment's Jeremy Steckler ("The Mule," "The ... Studiocanal's Pre - Cannes Screenings sales slate also features horror - thriller "Baghead," starring "...
