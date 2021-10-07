La lotta alle disuguaglianze e il protagonismo dei ragazzi e delle ...Fire TV Stick 4K Max da oggi disponibileSeagate presenta nuovi SSD Game Drive per Xbox LANCIO DA RECORD DI FIFA 22ARRIVA FAR CRY 6: LA LIBERAZIONE DI YARA DALLA DITTATURA INIZIA OGGIPAW Patrol Kids Watch RecensioneVaccino Covid-19 : Moderna sospeso in Svezia e Danimarca tra i giovaniMake up: come creare un ematoma realistico per HalloweenI NOTEBOOK LG GRAM ORA DISPONIBILI CON WINDOWS 11Dall'e-commerce al mobile commerce: il successo in ItaliaUltime Blog

Marketplacer Named a Leader in Marketplace Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm

... announced today that they have been Named a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. October 2021 ... ...

zazoom
Commenta
Marketplacer Named a Leader in Marketplace Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm (Di giovedì 7 ottobre 2021) ... announced today that they have been Named a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. October 2021 ... It provides a modular architecture that allows it to be run headless. Marketplacer found success in ...
Leggi su 01net
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Marketplacer Named

Marketplacer Named a Leader in Marketplace Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm

...report and believe that being named a leader in a Forrester Wave report is testament to the completeness of our solution and our vision for our customers,' said Jason Wyatt, Founder, Marketplacer. '...

GeoWealth Adds Franklin Templeton Models to Its Platform

Continua a leggere Marketplacer Named a Leader in Marketplace Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm Business Wire Business Wire - 7 Ottobre 2021 Report recognizes Marketplacer's seller ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Marketplacer Named
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Marketplacer Named Marketplacer Named Leader Marketplace Development