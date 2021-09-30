Court rejects release of Pinochet - era kidnap suspect (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) FLORENCE, SEP 30 - A Florence appeals Court on Thursday rejected a request to release a 75 - year - old German man arrested at Forte dei Marmi near Lucca Monday on a Chilean warrant for alleged ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Court rejects release of Pinochet - era kidnap suspectFLORENCE, SEP 30 - A Florence appeals court on Thursday rejected a request to release a 75 - year - old German man arrested at Forte dei Marmi near Lucca Monday on a Chilean warrant for alleged kidnapping during the Pinochet era, judicial ...
