Court rejects release of Pinochet - era kidnap suspect

FLORENCE, SEP 30 - A Florence appeals court on Thursday rejected a request to release a 75 - year - old German man arrested at Forte dei Marmi near Lucca Monday on a Chilean warrant for alleged kidnapping during the Pinochet era, judicial ...

