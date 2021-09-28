Vaccini Covid : da domani terza dose Rsa e over 80Cosa sono i portafusibili per cavo e a cosa servono?Troppo ubriaco : Nicolas Cage ubriaco cacciato da un bar di Las VegasTV SORRISI E CANZONI LANCIA IL NUOVO ALLEGATO CONSIGLI Il lato oscuro delle VPN gratuiteL'Oktoberfest arriva su Call of DutyMSI presenta il laptop Creator Z16 Hiroshi FujiwaraMia figlia ha avuto un infarto! Le lacrime di Sonia Bruganelli a ...L'ex vigilessa Laura Ziliani è stata drogata e soffocata nel sonnoManifestazione No Green pass : sul palco una poliziotta!Ultime Blog

IATSE Members Cancel Streaming Subscriptions Ahead of Strike Vote

IATSE Members Cancel Streaming Subscriptions Ahead of Strike Vote (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) As a Strike authorization Vote looms, some IATSE Members have decided to Cancel their Streaming Subscriptions in hopes of sending a message that would hit the studios in the pocketbook. Workers in the below-the-line entertainment unions are gearing up to Vote to authorize a Strike this weekend, amid anger over long production hours without adequate L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
