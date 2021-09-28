Absen 2021 online autumn product launch ended successfully, the Clear Cobalt series of Micro LED made its fantastic debut (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On September 23, Absen 2021 autumn product launch was held online in the form of live streaming, launching the new-generation premium Micro LED display products, virtual movie studio solutions and three innovative products to global customers. Over 600 customers and partners from countries including the US, the UK, Germany and France watched the live streaming, jointly exploring cutting-edge technologies and the development direction of the LED display industry. Clear Cobalt series of Micro LED made its ceremonious debut With the arrival of the 5G+8K ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Absen wins the U.S. Ultravision Intellectual Property CaseSHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - On June 12, 2021, a federal jury in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas delivered a complete victory for Absen in a patent infringement lawsuit. In the case, Ultravision alleged ...
