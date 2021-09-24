Huawei Hosts an Energy Summit -- Digital Energy, Powering the Low Carbon Era (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Huawei hosted the Energy Summit online, which was held within the framework of Huawei CONNECT 2021 and themed "Digital Energy, Powering the Low Carbon Era". During the Summit, customers and partners discussed best practices in using new technologies to transition the Energy industry toward Carbon neutrality. Huawei also released the Global Energy Transition and Zero Carbon Development White Paper and shared its Energy Trans-Cube Strategy. Energy Trans-Cube, Creating New ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
